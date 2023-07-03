Drew Smyly and Julio Teheran will start for their respective teams when the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers face off on Monday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 19th in MLB play with 90 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago is 19th in MLB, slugging .398.

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

Chicago has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (375 total runs).

The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.253).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Smyly (7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Smyly has five quality starts this year.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year entering this matchup.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians W 10-1 Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians L 6-0 Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians L 8-6 Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole

