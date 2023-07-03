How to Watch the Cubs vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Drew Smyly and Julio Teheran will start for their respective teams when the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers face off on Monday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 19th in MLB play with 90 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago is 19th in MLB, slugging .398.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
- Chicago has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (375 total runs).
- The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.253).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Smyly (7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Smyly has five quality starts this year.
- Smyly has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year entering this matchup.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
|6/29/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Taijuan Walker
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cal Quantrill
|7/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tanner Bibee
|7/2/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Civale
|7/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Teheran
|7/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Wade Miley
|7/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adrian Houser
|7/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Freddy Peralta
|7/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Rodón
|7/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Gerrit Cole
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.