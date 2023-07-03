Cubs vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (38-44) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (7-5) to the mound, while Julio Teheran (2-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 23 (57.5%) of those contests.
- Chicago has entered 40 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 23-17 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 375 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 29
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
|June 30
|Guardians
|W 10-1
|Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
|July 1
|Guardians
|L 6-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
|July 2
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
|July 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
|July 4
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
|July 5
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
|July 6
|@ Brewers
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
|July 7
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Rodón
|July 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
