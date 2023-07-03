Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Guardians.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has five doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks while batting .273.
- Morel has recorded a hit in 26 of 42 games this season (61.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (35.7%), leaving the park in 8.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (45.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (26.2%).
- He has scored in 59.5% of his games this year (25 of 42), with two or more runs five times (11.9%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.282
|AVG
|.263
|.301
|OBP
|.341
|.615
|SLG
|.605
|11
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|15
|26/3
|K/BB
|24/9
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran (2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
