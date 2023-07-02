How to Watch the White Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 98 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 253 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 354 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.361 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Touki Toussaint will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing 2 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing one hit.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|-
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|W 11-5
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jaime Barria
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-4
|Away
|Tanner Banks
|Luis Medina
|7/1/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-6
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Muller
|7/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
|7/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|7/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Chris Bassitt
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|José Berríos
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Miles Mikolas
