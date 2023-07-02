Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 2 at 5:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .236.

Mancini has gotten a hit in 33 of 63 games this season (52.4%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.9%).

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Mancini has driven in a run in 16 games this year (25.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .265 AVG .204 .342 OBP .265 .408 SLG .290 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 13 RBI 11 33/11 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings