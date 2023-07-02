Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 2 at 5:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .236.
- Mancini has gotten a hit in 33 of 63 games this season (52.4%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.9%).
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini has driven in a run in 16 games this year (25.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.265
|AVG
|.204
|.342
|OBP
|.265
|.408
|SLG
|.290
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|11
|33/11
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday, June 25 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
