The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.083 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .226 with nine doubles and 14 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.

He has not homered in his 60 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 34 .224 AVG .228 .252 OBP .277 .255 SLG .269 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 21/4 K/BB 33/10 2 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings