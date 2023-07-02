The Colorado Rockies versus Detroit Tigers game on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ezequiel Tovar and Spencer Torkelson.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 75 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .363 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 313 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.

The Tigers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.272 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matt Manning (1-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

Manning has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Rangers L 8-3 Away Matt Manning Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers L 10-2 Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Reese Olson Cody Bradford 6/30/2023 Rockies L 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Away Brendan White Peter Lambert 7/2/2023 Rockies - Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics - Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hogan Harris 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Medina 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Yusei Kikuchi 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman

