The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.178 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 159 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 40 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 62), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), with two or more runs three times (4.8%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .225 AVG .269 .336 OBP .338 .314 SLG .454 7 XBH 13 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 22/15 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings