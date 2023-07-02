Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luis Robert (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 86 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .574, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Robert is batting .318 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Robert has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this season (54 of 82), with at least two hits 25 times (30.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26.8% of his games in 2023 (22 of 82), and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (36.6%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (13.4%).
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (41 of 82), with two or more runs 16 times (19.5%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.279
|AVG
|.273
|.340
|OBP
|.328
|.614
|SLG
|.541
|23
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|12
|21
|RBI
|25
|40/9
|K/BB
|59/9
|1
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
