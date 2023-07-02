Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Detroit Lions are ninth in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2000.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +140
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 10 Lions games last season hit the over.
- Detroit struggled defensively, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on offense, totaling 380 yards per game.
- The Lions had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.
- When the underdog in the game, Detroit went 5-5. When favored, the Lions went 3-2.
- In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.
Lions Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery ran for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.
- In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).
- Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
