Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jared Young -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jared Young At The Plate (2022)
- Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.
- Young got a hit in five of six games last season, but had no multi-hit games.
- Including all six games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last season.
- In one of his six games last year, he touched home plate, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.300
|.300
|OBP
|.417
|.444
|SLG
|.300
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
