Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Marisnick and his .318 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Colorado Rockies and Connor Seabold on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .207 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- This year, Marisnick has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Marisnick has driven in a run in three games this year (12.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in five of 25 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|13
|.000
|AVG
|.143
|.000
|OBP
|.200
|.000
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Seabold (1-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.98 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.98, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.