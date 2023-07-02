How to Watch the Fever vs. Sky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Fever (5-10) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago Sky (7-9) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ.
Fever vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, MARQ
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Fever vs. Sky
- Indiana averages only 0.6 more points per game (81.5) than Chicago gives up (80.9).
- This season, Indiana has a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 44.0% of shots Chicago's opponents have made.
- In games the Fever shoot higher than 44.0% from the field, they are 3-4 overall.
- Indiana is knocking down 32.3% of its three-point shots this season, 0.1% higher than the 32.2% Chicago allows opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Fever have a 3-4 record when the team connects on more than 32.2% of their three-point attempts.
- Indiana and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Indiana averaging 2.2 more rebounds per game.
