On Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Chicago Sky (7-9) will look to end a four-game road slide when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-10), airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ

ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Fever have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Sky have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

Indiana has been favored by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Chicago has an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

In the Fever's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

A total of seven Sky games this season have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.