Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (40-42) and Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (38-43) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Sunday, July 2 at Wrigley Field. The contest will start at 2:20 PM ET.

The Guardians are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (-105). The total for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 42 times and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 24-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Cleveland has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 12 of 33 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+280)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +425 - 3rd

