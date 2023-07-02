Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Aaron Civale, who will start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 89 home runs.

Chicago is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 369 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Chicago has the ninth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.255 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (2-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians W 10-1 Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians L 6-0 Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees - Away Jameson Taillon Gerrit Cole

