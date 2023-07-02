Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000, the Indianapolis Colts are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.
- A total of seven Colts games last season hit the over.
- Indianapolis averaged 311.6 yards per game offensively last year (27th in NFL), and it gave up 334 yards per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Colts won only two games at home last season and two away from home.
- As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.
- The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.
Colts Impact Players
- Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns in 11 games last year.
- In addition, Taylor had 28 receptions for 143 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.
- Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Bills.
- Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped keep opposing offenses in check with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+15000
