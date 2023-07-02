On Sunday, Cody Bellinger (.412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Bellinger is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 35 of 50 games this season (70.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.0%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (36.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.0%).

In 58.0% of his games this year (29 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .270 AVG .284 .339 OBP .333 .450 SLG .477 12 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 12 21/9 K/BB 20/8 5 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings