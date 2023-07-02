Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .238 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Ibanez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .238 with one homer.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has driven home a run in 13 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 18 games this season (34.6%), including three multi-run games (5.8%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.244
|AVG
|.232
|.261
|OBP
|.284
|.419
|SLG
|.427
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|20/2
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.98, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
