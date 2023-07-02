Andrew Benintendi -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 83 hits.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 128th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 77.6% of his games this year (59 of 76), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in one of 76 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 23.7% of his games this season, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .323 AVG .248 .389 OBP .316 .414 SLG .342 12 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 13 23/14 K/BB 24/14 5 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings