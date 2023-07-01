Zonovan Knight: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zonovan Knight and the Detroit Lions will match up against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign.
Zonovan Knight Injury Status
Knight is currently not on the injury report.
Is Knight your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Zonovan Knight 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|85 CAR, 300 YDS (3.5 YPC), 1 TD
|14 TAR, 13 REC, 100 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Knight and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Zonovan Knight Fantasy Insights
Other Lions Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Zonovan Knight 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 12
|Bears
|14
|69
|0
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|15
|90
|0
|5
|28
|0
|Week 14
|@Bills
|17
|71
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Lions
|13
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|6
|-2
|0
|1
|15
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|8
|27
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|12
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.