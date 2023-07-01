Tyrese Haliburton 2023-24 NBA Clutch POY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers is +600 to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Haliburton.
Tyrese Haliburton Clutch POY Odds
- Clutch Player Odds: +600 (3rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $600)
- MVP Odds: +2500 (7th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)
Tyrese Haliburton 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|22
|Points
|24.5
|540
|Rebounds
|3.9
|85
|Assists
|11.8
|260
|Steals
|0.9
|20
|Blocks
|0.6
|14
|FG%
|50.0%
|187-for-374
|3P%
|42.9%
|78-for-182
Tyrese Haliburton's Next Game
- Matchup: Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSIN, BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
