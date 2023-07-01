The 2023 season kicks off for Tyquan Lewis when the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Tyquan Lewis Injury Status

Lewis is currently not on the injured list.

Tyquan Lewis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 14 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Colts Players

Tyquan Lewis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Jaguars 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1

