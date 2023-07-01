Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tucker Barnhart is back in action for the Chicago Cubs versus Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 25 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-2.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .173 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 11 of 33 games this season (33.3%) Barnhart has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (9.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in five games this year (15.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 33 games so far this season.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.156
|AVG
|.194
|.208
|OBP
|.333
|.156
|SLG
|.306
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|20/3
|K/BB
|11/7
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (4-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, June 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
