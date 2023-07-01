On Saturday, Tim Anderson (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Athletics.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .226 with nine doubles and 13 walks.
  • Anderson has had a hit in 33 of 59 games this season (55.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.7%).
  • In 59 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In 10 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (27.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 33
.224 AVG .227
.252 OBP .273
.255 SLG .270
3 XBH 6
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
21/4 K/BB 32/9
2 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.05).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Muller will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
