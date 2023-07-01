Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson, who is hitting .150 over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 67 hits, batting .223 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 46 of 79 games this season (58.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (22.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Torkelson has had an RBI in 28 games this season (35.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (40.5%), including five games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.217
|AVG
|.228
|.321
|OBP
|.288
|.341
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|26
|38/19
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.75 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
