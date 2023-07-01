Shaquille Leonard is +8000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 24th-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Shaquille Leonard 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +8000 24th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Shaquille Leonard Insights

Leonard helped carry the defense with 11 tackles and one interception in three games.

The Colts ranked 23rd in pass offense (201.9 passing yards per game) and 11th in pass defense (209.9 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

On offense, Indianapolis ranked 23rd in the NFL last season with 109.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in rushing yards allowed per contest (124.1).

All Colts Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Shaquille Leonard +8000 (24th in NFL) Jonathan Taylor +3500 (24th in NFL) DeForest Buckner +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Pittman Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Anthony Richardson +25000 (113th in NFL) Alec Pierce +25000 (113th in NFL)

