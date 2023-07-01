The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .253.

In 65.6% of his 61 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (21 of 61), with two or more RBI four times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 34 .232 AVG .269 .339 OBP .338 .323 SLG .454 7 XBH 13 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 20/14 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings