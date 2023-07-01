The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .253.
  • In 65.6% of his 61 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (21 of 61), with two or more RBI four times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 22 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 34
.232 AVG .269
.339 OBP .338
.323 SLG .454
7 XBH 13
1 HR 5
11 RBI 15
20/14 K/BB 44/15
0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
  • The Guardians surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.