Sam LaPorta: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Sam LaPorta's 2023 season begins on September 17 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Sam LaPorta Injury Status
LaPorta is currently not on the injured list.
Sam LaPorta 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|5 TAR, 5 REC, 39 YDS, 0 TD
Sam LaPorta 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|5
|5
|39
|0
