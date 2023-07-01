At +6600, Sam LaPorta is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 24th-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Sam LaPorta? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sam LaPorta 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +6600 24th Bet $100 to win $6,600

Sam LaPorta Insights

The Lions, who were fifth in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.

With 245.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked third-worst in the NFL, Detroit was forced to lean on its eighth-ranked passing offense (251.8 passing yards per contest) to keep it competitive.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Lions Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jared Goff +2500 (11th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Aidan Hutchinson +2000 (7th in NFL) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (15th in NFL) Jahmyr Gibbs +10000 (43rd in NFL) Malcolm Rodriguez +20000 (51st in NFL) David Montgomery +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.