Sam Ehlinger: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Sam Ehlinger's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Sam Ehlinger Injury Status
Ehlinger is currently not listed as injured.
Sam Ehlinger 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|64-for-101 (63.4%), 573 YDS (5.7 YPA), 3 TD, 3 INT
|17 CAR, 87 YDS, 0 TD
Sam Ehlinger Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|35.62
|291
|45
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|4.21
|523
|73
|2023 ADP
|-
|546
|57
Other Colts Players
Sam Ehlinger 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Commanders
|17
|23
|201
|0
|0
|6
|15
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|15
|29
|103
|0
|1
|5
|39
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|9
|14
|60
|1
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|23
|35
|209
|2
|2
|5
|21
|0
