Romeo Okwara is set to hit the gridiron on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions collide with the Seattle Seahawks in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Romeo Okwara Injury Status

Okwara is currently listed as active.

Romeo Okwara 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Lions Players

Romeo Okwara 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 15 @Jets 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

