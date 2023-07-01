Don't place a futures wager on the Purdue Boilermakers to win the 2023 Big Ten title or win a national championship before digging into the numbers below.

Purdue Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Purdue 2023 Schedule

Purdue will face the 19th-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (79). The Boilermakers' schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes two against teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that collected fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result Fresno State September 2 1 - @ Virginia Tech September 9 2 - Syracuse September 16 3 - Wisconsin September 22 4 - Illinois September 30 5 - @ Iowa October 7 6 - Ohio State October 14 7 - @ Nebraska October 28 9 - @ Michigan November 4 10 - Minnesota November 11 11 - @ Northwestern November 18 12 - Indiana November 25 13 -

