2023 Purdue Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title
Don't place a futures wager on the Purdue Boilermakers to win the 2023 Big Ten title or win a national championship before digging into the numbers below.
Purdue Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)
- Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Purdue 2023 Schedule
Purdue will face the 19th-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (79). The Boilermakers' schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022, which includes two against teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that collected fewer than four wins.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Fresno State
|September 2
|1
|-
|@ Virginia Tech
|September 9
|2
|-
|Syracuse
|September 16
|3
|-
|Wisconsin
|September 22
|4
|-
|Illinois
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Iowa
|October 7
|6
|-
|Ohio State
|October 14
|7
|-
|@ Nebraska
|October 28
|9
|-
|@ Michigan
|November 4
|10
|-
|Minnesota
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Northwestern
|November 18
|12
|-
|Indiana
|November 25
|13
|-
