The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2023 college football schedule on August 26, against Navy. See below for more.

Notre Dame 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Navy August 26 | 2:30 PM ET - NBC Tennessee State (FCS) September 2 | 3:30 PM ET - NBC @ NC State September 9 | 12:00 PM ET - ABC Central Michigan September 16 | 2:30 PM ET - Peacock Ohio State September 23 | 7:30 PM ET - NBC/Peacock @ Duke September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Louisville October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ USC October 14 | 7:30 PM ET - NBC/Peacock Pittsburgh October 28 | 3:30 PM ET - NBC @ Clemson November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - ABC Wake Forest November 18 | 3:30 PM ET - NBC @ Stanford November 25 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA

