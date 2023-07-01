Notre Dame 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish's over/under for the 2023 season, nine wins, means they should be a solid group.
Looking to place a futures bet on Notre Dame's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Notre Dame Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9
|+135
|-160
|42.6%
Bet on Notre Dame's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Fighting Irish's 2022 Performance
- On defense, Notre Dame was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 22nd-best by allowing just 329.5 yards per game. It ranked 60th on offense (396.2 yards per game).
- Defensively, Notre Dame was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 24th-best by allowing only 198 passing yards per game. It ranked 98th on offense (207.2 passing yards per game).
- Notre Dame went 4-2 at home last season, but won just twice on the road.
- The Irish were 3-2 as underdogs and 6-2 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Notre Dame's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Drew Pyne
|QB
|2,021 YDS (64.6%) / 22 TD / 6 INT
108 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.3 RUSH YPG
|Audric Estime
|RB
|920 YDS / 11 TD / 70.8 YPG / 5.9 YPC
9 REC / 135 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG
|Logan Diggs
|RB
|821 YDS / 4 TD / 63.2 YPG / 5.0 YPC
10 REC / 211 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|67 REC / 809 YDS / 9 TD / 62.2 YPG
|Isaiah Foskey
|DL
|42 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|77 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Benjamin Morrison
|DB
|29 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 6 INT / 6 PD
Fighting Irish's Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last year (81), the Fighting Irish have the 14th-toughest schedule in college football.
- According to its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last season (), Notre Dame has the most difficult conference schedule in college football.
- Notre Dame has a schedule that includes eight games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (three of those teams won nine or more games and one of them picked up less than four wins).
Notre Dame 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Navy
|August 26
|-
|-
|1
|Tennessee State
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ NC State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Central Michigan
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Ohio State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Duke
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Louisville
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|USC
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Pittsburgh
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Clemson
|November 4
|-
|-
|12
|Wake Forest
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Stanford
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.