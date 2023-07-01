Don't make a futures wager on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the 2023 FBS Independent title or win a CFP title before digging into the data below.

Notre Dame FBS Independent and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300) FBS Independent Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Notre Dame 2023 Schedule

Notre Dame will have to overcome the 14th-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (81). The Fighting Irish's schedule has eight games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022, which includes three versus teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that totaled three or fewer wins.

Opponent Date Week Result Navy August 26 1 - Tennessee State September 2 1 - @ NC State September 9 2 - Central Michigan September 16 3 - Ohio State September 23 4 - @ Duke September 30 5 - @ Louisville October 7 6 - USC October 14 7 - Pittsburgh October 28 9 - @ Clemson November 4 10 - Wake Forest November 18 12 - @ Stanford November 25 13 -

