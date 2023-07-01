Nick Madrigal and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .281.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 30 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a home run in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has driven home a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games.

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (16 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .289 AVG .270 .344 OBP .333 .386 SLG .333 5 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 9 8/3 K/BB 7/4 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings