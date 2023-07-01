Nate Sudfeld is ready to take the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions clash with the Seattle Seahawks in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Nate Sudfeld Injury Status

Sudfeld is currently not on the injury report.

Nate Sudfeld 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 0-for-0 (%), 0 YDS ( YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT 5 CAR, -4 YDS, 0 TD

Nate Sudfeld Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points -0.40 778 103 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 1.09 539 78 2023 ADP - 613 67

Other Lions Players

Nate Sudfeld 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 Jaguars 0 0 0 2 -1 0 Week 17 Bears 0 0 0 0 0 3 -3 0

