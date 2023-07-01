Myles Turner 2023-24 NBA DPOY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers is +25000 to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Turner.
Myles Turner DPOY Odds
- DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Myles Turner 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|24
|Points
|16.5
|397
|Rebounds
|7.6
|182
|Assists
|1.2
|28
|Steals
|0.6
|14
|Blocks
|2.0
|48
|FG%
|50.4%
|143-for-284
|3P%
|33.3%
|32-for-96
Myles Turner's Next Game
- Matchup: Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSIN
