Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies Saturday, July 1. Miguel Cabrera brings a hot bat into the contest (.389 OBP over the past 10 games), with first pitch is set for 9:10 PM.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rockies Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rockies
|Tigers vs Rockies Odds
|Tigers vs Rockies Prediction
|Tigers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (26 of 46), with multiple hits seven times (15.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (21.7%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 46 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.250
|AVG
|.224
|.337
|OBP
|.302
|.361
|SLG
|.276
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|5
|20/10
|K/BB
|13/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.75 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.