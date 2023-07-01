Michael Pittman Jr. is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 75th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Michael Pittman Jr. Insights

Pittman reeled in 99 passes for 925 yards last season and scored four TDs. He was targeted 141 times, averaging 57.8 yards per contest.

The Colts, who were 30th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.1% of the time.

Indianapolis totaled 201.9 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 11th, surrendering 209.9 passing yards per contest.

All Colts Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jonathan Taylor +2500 (8th in NFL) Darius Leonard +8000 (24th in NFL) DeForest Buckner +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Pittman Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Anthony Richardson +25000 (112th in NFL) Alec Pierce +25000 (112th in NFL)

