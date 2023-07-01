Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Vierling, who is batting .353 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .273 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (23.3%).
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.211
|AVG
|.319
|.304
|OBP
|.362
|.333
|SLG
|.471
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|12
|15/11
|K/BB
|30/7
|2
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
