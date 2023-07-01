Marvin Jones Jr.: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Marvin Jones Jr.'s 2023 season begins on September 17 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Marvin Jones Jr. Injury Status
Jones is currently listed as active.
Marvin Jones Jr. 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|6 TAR, 2 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD
Marvin Jones Jr. Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|70.90
|191
|63
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|65.42
|226
|85
|2023 ADP
|-
|715
|235
Marvin Jones Jr. 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|6
|2
|8
|0
