The 2023 campaign kicks off for Malcolm Rodriguez when the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs play at 8:20 PM ET on September 7.

Malcolm Rodriguez Injury Status

Rodriguez is currently listed as active.

Malcolm Rodriguez 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 83 Tackles (8 for loss), 1 Sack, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Malcolm Rodriguez 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 0 1 6 0 0 Week 2 Commanders 0 1 8 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 0 0 8 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 0 1 10 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 1 5 0 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 0 0 3 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 1 1 7 0 1 Week 9 Packers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Giants 0 0 4 0 0 Week 12 Bills 0 1 6 0 1 Week 13 Jaguars 0 0 3 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 0 1 5 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 0 0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 0 1 5 0 0 Week 17 Bears 0 0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 0 0 3 0 0

