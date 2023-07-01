Kylen Granson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Kylen Granson when the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Kylen Granson Injury Status
Granson is currently not on the injured list.
Kylen Granson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|40 TAR, 31 REC, 302 YDS, 0 TD
Kylen Granson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|30.20
|307
|47
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|26.25
|350
|50
|2023 ADP
|-
|528
|80
Kylen Granson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|7
|3
|22
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|4
|4
|62
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|4
|4
|38
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|3
|3
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|4
|4
|57
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|6
|4
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|34
|0
