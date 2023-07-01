The 2023 season kicks off for Kylen Granson when the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Kylen Granson Injury Status

Granson is currently not on the injured list.

Is Granson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Kylen Granson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 40 TAR, 31 REC, 302 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Granson and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kylen Granson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 30.20 307 47 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 26.25 350 50 2023 ADP - 528 80

Other Colts Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kylen Granson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 7 3 22 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 14 0 Week 3 Chiefs 2 2 7 0 Week 4 Titans 4 4 62 0 Week 5 @Broncos 3 1 16 0 Week 6 Jaguars 4 4 38 0 Week 7 @Titans 1 1 6 0 Week 8 Commanders 3 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 4 57 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 1 16 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 6 4 19 0 Week 15 @Vikings 2 2 34 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.