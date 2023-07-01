Kalif Raymond: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Kalif Raymond is set to take the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions match up with the Seattle Seahawks in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Kalif Raymond Injury Status
Raymond is currently listed as active.
Kalif Raymond 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|1 TAR, 1 REC, 20 YDS, 0 TD
Kalif Raymond Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|63.20
|206
|72
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|40.50
|282
|111
|2023 ADP
|-
|330
|111
Kalif Raymond 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|1
|1
|20
|0
