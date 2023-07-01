With +2500 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Jonathan Taylor is one of the favorites for the award (eighth-best odds in league).

Jonathan Taylor 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +2500 8th Bet $100 to win $2,500

Jonathan Taylor Insights

Taylor ran for 861 yards on 192 attempts (78.3 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns a season ago.

The Colts ran 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% running plays last year. They were 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Indianapolis put up 109.8 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 21st, allowing 124.1 rushing yards per game.

All Colts Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jonathan Taylor +2500 (8th in NFL) Darius Leonard +8000 (24th in NFL) DeForest Buckner +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Pittman Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Anthony Richardson +25000 (112th in NFL) Alec Pierce +25000 (112th in NFL)

