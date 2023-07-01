Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan Schoop, with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rockies Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rockies
|Tigers vs Rockies Odds
|Tigers vs Rockies Prediction
|Tigers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .192 with six doubles and 12 walks.
- Schoop has gotten a hit in 22 of 51 games this season (43.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 51 games this year.
- Schoop has driven in a run in three games this year (5.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 12 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.222
|AVG
|.169
|.323
|OBP
|.211
|.296
|SLG
|.197
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|11/8
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.75).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.