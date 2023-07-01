Jerry Jacobs is ready to hit the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jerry Jacobs Injury Status

Jacobs is currently not on the injury report.

Is Jacobs your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jerry Jacobs 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Jacobs and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Lions Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jerry Jacobs 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.