Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jared Young (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jared Young At The Plate (2022)
- Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.
- In five of six games last year, Young had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.
- Including all six games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last season.
- In one of his six games last year, he touched home plate, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.300
|.300
|OBP
|.417
|.444
|SLG
|.300
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Bibee (4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday, June 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
